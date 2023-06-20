Creamy seafood goodness

In this homage to a classic dish at Grand Central Oyster Bar in New York, scallops are quickly poached in a creamy, piquant tomato sauce that’s spiked with Worcestershire and celery seed. If you want to work a little ahead, you can make the sauce through Step 2, and leave it in the pan, covered for an hour or two. Reheat it before adding the scallops in Step 3. Then serve the scallops right away, with some bread or rice to soak up every last drop of the herby, savory sauce.

Creamy Pan-Roasted Scallops With Fresh Tomatoes

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

• 1/4 cup thinly sliced shallots or red onion

• Pinch of celery seeds

• Salt and black pepper

• 2 cups chopped fresh tomatoes

• 2/3 cup dry white vermouth, dry white wine or clam juice

• 4 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

• 1 cup heavy cream

• 2 pounds sea scallops, patted dry

• 1/2 cup chopped fresh chives, plus more for garnish

• 1/2 cup chopped celery leaves or parsley leaves, or a combination, plus more for garnish

Directions:

Heat a large skillet over medium-high and add the butter, letting it melt. Add shallots, celery seeds and a pinch each salt and pepper, and cook until the shallots are tender and opaque, about 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in tomatoes. Bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally, and cook until jammy, 9 to 13 minutes.

Increase heat to medium-high and stir in vermouth. Cook until about a third of the liquid evaporates, about 5 minutes. Add Worcestershire and cream, and simmer, reducing heat if needed and stirring occasionally, until sauce thickens enough to coat a spoon, 5 to 7 minutes.

Season scallops with salt and pepper, and add to the pan. Cook, uncovered, until scallops are just cooked through and opaque, 3 to 6 minutes, depending on the size of the scallops. Stir in chives and celery leaves. Serve immediately, garnished with more chives and celery leaves.

Total time: 40 minutes, serves 4.