G League Stockton Kings name Lindsey Harding head coach

SACRAMENTO, Calif. >> Two women will lead an NBA G League team for the first time in the league’s history.

The Stockton Kings, the G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced today that Lindsey Harding has been named head coach and Anjali Ranadivé has been promoted to general manager.

Harding replaces former Stockton Kings coach Bobby Jackson, who left to join Nick Nurse’s staff as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia 76ers. Ranadivé replaces Paul Johnson, who will remain with the organization in a front office role in Sacramento after winning the 2023 G League Basketball Executive of the Year award.

Harding spent the past four seasons as an assistant coach/player development coach in Sacramento. She previously worked as a player development coach and pro personnel scout with the 76ers.

Harding also has international coaching experience. She was named head coach of the South Sudan women’s national team in 2021 and currently leads the Mexican women’s national team.

Harding was the Naismith College Player of the Year at Duke in 2007. She was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2007 WNBA draft and spent nine years in the league. She also played internationally in Turkey, Lithuania, Russia and the 2016 Summer Olympics for Belarus.

Ranadivé, the daughter of Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé, served as assistant general manager in Stockton last season. She previously worked for the Kings organization as a coordinator in the Social Responsibility department.

Ranadivé graduated for Cal and worked as an intern with the Golden State Warriors from 2011-13. Prior to her career in sports, she reached the Billboard charts as a singer/songwriter in Los Angeles. She also ran Jaws and Paws, a nonprofit organization for animal and wildlife conversation.

