Honolulu police provides update on shooting of teen in Maili

The Honolulu Police Department announced today that the male who shot a 17-year-old girl in Maili on Saturday evening was standing outside of a gray SUV parked 200 feet away from the victim and her group and a motive is yet to be determined.

The first degree attempted murder investigation is still ongoing, Lt. Deena Thoemmes said. At the time, witnesses reported that the girl was hanging out with a small group of young adults near Maili Elementary when they heard gunshots. Several people were shooting in multiple directions, but one male was pointing and firing multiple shots at the victim and her group, Thoemmes said.

The victim’s group then got into their vehicle and drove off. While driving away, they realized the girl had been shot and drove her to the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center where HPD responded at approximately 11:05 p.m. She was immediately transferred to Queen’s Medical Center where she is currently in critical condition, Thoemmes said.

The suspect is described as a local male in his 20s or 30s dressed in all black, and should be considered armed and dangerous, Thoemmes said.

The suspect’s vehicle was identified and located by police. The registered owners of the vehicle are not the suspects and the car was not stolen, Thoemmes said.

Police recovered evidence at the scene including bullet casings, which are being processed, Thoemmes said.

While the investigation is ongoing, Thoemmes said at this time there seems to be no connection between Saturday’s shooting and the Makaha Beach shooting in May.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.