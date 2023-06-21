Stolen Merrie Monarch items recovered by Big Island police

The medals and other items stolen in the recent Merrie Monarch Festival office burglary case have been recovered, Hawaii island police announced today.

Two men were arrested Tuesday morning after they were caught trespassing at a Hilo business on a tip by the property manager, police said.

Dayson Eblacas, 36, of Ewa Beach and Makua Amituanai, 30, of Pahoa were detained for first-degree criminal trespass at a closed business in the 390 block of Hualani Street.

It was at that business that officers later that day recovered the property stolen from the Merrie Monarch Festival office, including eight Merrie Monarch medals, numerous electronic devices and clothing items.

Both suspects remained in custody at the Hawaii Police Department East Hawaii Detention Center pending additional investigation. Police are continuing to investigate the Merrie Monarch burglary and anticipate additional arrests and charges to be forthcoming in that burglary investigation.

The Merrie Monarch burglary reportedly occurred sometime between 10 a.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday. Numerous items valued at more than $2,700 were stolen.

It was initially reported that 12 Merrie Monarch medals were taken, but during the course of the investigation it was determined that only eight medals were missing, police said.

With the investigation continuing, police ask that anyone with information call the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Detective John Balberde at john.balberde@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.