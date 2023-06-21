Ransomware attack strikes Hawaii Community College

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Community College has been struck with a ransomware attack, and security measures are being increased to protect digital assets, University of Hawaii officials said Tuesday.

“Hawaii CC representatives are actively working with federal authorities and cybersecurity experts,” a university statement said.

“The Hawaii CC campus was notified of a cybersecurity incident on Tuesday, June 13, shortly after UH was made aware of the situa­tion,” the statement continued. “UH System Information Technology Serv­ices responded immediately and took the Hawaii CC network offline and took additional steps to protect all UH networks. Hawaii CC is the only UH campus identified in the attack by the group claiming responsibility.”

Cybersecurity experts at UH do not think any of the other nine UH campuses have been affected.

When asked which ransomware group or platform was responsible, what kinds of data may have been compromised and what steps students and university employees should take, UH spokesman Dan Meisenzahl said those issues are part of the ongoing investigation and cannot be discussed. But he confirmed that the university “has increased scanning and monitoring and is deploying additional security technologies.”

The bad actor is “holding numerous companies and agencies ransom. Not just Hawaii CC,” Meisenzahl added. “This is happening to hundreds of agencies, hospitals, businesses around the county for the last few years now. It was always a matter of when and not if it would happen.”