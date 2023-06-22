Letter: Reopen Kalaupapa for limited tourist visits

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The National Park Service should be called to account for some hard questions (“Kalaupapa park remains closed 3 years after pandemic shutdown,” Star-Advertiser, June 18). During three years of closure, during which the entire staff of 30 or so employees continued to draw full-time pay, shouldn’t someone have planned ahead for reopening?

If the park is staying closed because there is no commercial tour operator, why not use some of the park staff to guide the small number of tourists who visit?

Finally, for those who just want to hike into the park and not visit the village — just enjoy the natural beauty — why can’t they be issued a restricted permit and not have to pay for a tour at all?

Bob Dewitz

Waialae Nui

