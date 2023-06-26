Letter: Consider if charges were against Obama

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The former president was indicted on 37 counts, including mishandling classified documents, thus potentially risking the country’s security, and obstruction of justice. Read more

The former president was indicted on 37 counts, including mishandling classified documents, thus potentially risking the country’s security, and obstruction of justice. Allegedly there is strong evidence to support these charges.

For supporters of Donald Trump who think this is a “witch hunt”: If every single thing was the same, except it was Barack Obama or Bill Clinton, would you still want the charges dropped?

For those who believe the charges are called for: If every single thing was the same, except it was Barack Obama or Bill Clinton, would you still believe the charges are warranted?

The answer to both questions should be yes. No one is above the law, and the law should be applied equally to all (although we know this isn’t always the case). This is a problem, and another problem is that we have too many people who would answer “no” to these questions.

Violet E. Horvath

Nuuanu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter