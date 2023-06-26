Skyline: 2nd station is sandwiched by UH campus, Ho‘opili growth
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:39 a.m.
VIDEO BY DIANE S. W. LEE / DLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
This timelapse shows the view aboard the Skyline rail car between Aloha Stadium and East Kapolei from the first nine city rail stations, which are slated to open June 30. A one-way ride from Halawa to East Kapolei is approximately 22 minutes, according to the city Department of Transportation Services. The ride from Aloha Stadium (Halawa) includes stops at Kalauao (Pearlridge), Waiawa (Pearl Highlands), Halaulani (Leeward Community College), Pouhala (Waipahu Transit Center), Ho'ae'ae (West Loch), Honouliuli (Ho'opili), Keone'ae (University of Hawaii West Oahu) and Kualaka'i (East Kapolei).
VIDEO BY DIANE S. W. LEE / DLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Get some tips for riding the Skyline rail system for the first time. Honolulu's first nine rail stations from East Kapolei to Halawa near Aloha Stadium open Friday, June 30.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JUNE 22
The Keone’ae - UH West Oahu station platform during a media tour of the city’s Skyline rail system.
COURTESY HART
The city’s second station is Keone‘ae at UH West Oahu.