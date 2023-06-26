comscore Skyline: 2nd station is sandwiched by UH campus, Ho‘opili growth | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Skyline: 2nd station is sandwiched by UH campus, Ho‘opili growth

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.

  • VIDEO BY DIANE S. W. LEE / DLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    This timelapse shows the view aboard the Skyline rail car between Aloha Stadium and East Kapolei from the first nine city rail stations, which are slated to open June 30. A one-way ride from Halawa to East Kapolei is approximately 22 minutes, according to the city Department of Transportation Services. The ride from Aloha Stadium (Halawa) includes stops at Kalauao (Pearlridge), Waiawa (Pearl Highlands), Halaulani (Leeward Community College), Pouhala (Waipahu Transit Center), Ho'ae'ae (West Loch), Honouliuli (Ho'opili), Keone'ae (University of Hawaii West Oahu) and Kualaka'i (East Kapolei).

  • VIDEO BY DIANE S. W. LEE / DLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Get some tips for riding the Skyline rail system for the first time. Honolulu's first nine rail stations from East Kapolei to Halawa near Aloha Stadium open Friday, June 30.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JUNE 22 The Keone’ae - UH West Oahu station platform during a media tour of the city’s Skyline rail system.

    The Keone’ae - UH West Oahu station platform during a media tour of the city’s Skyline rail system.

    The city’s second station is Keone‘ae at UH West Oahu.

Beyond 2030, Keone‘ae use likely will be considerably higher if long-term development plans for UH West Oahu, Ho‘opili and 168 acres of nearby vacant state land are realized. Read more

