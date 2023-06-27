Mokulele Airlines to suspend Hilo-Kahului service

Mokulele Airlines plans to suspend daily flights between Hilo and Kahului next month so that it can redeploy aircraft to provide additional service to Molokai and add a new evening flight between Kahului and Kona.

The airline said the changes will be effective Aug. 1, and passengers holding reservations for the discontinued route will be offered refunds or flights on Hawaiian Airlines at no additional cost.

Mokulele expanded its service between Kahului and Hilo when there was a void during the COVID-19 pandemic but has since seen passenger counts drop at Hilo. It is the only airline serving Molokai and Lanai, and while the current offerings are adequate on most days, some popular travel times could use extra flights.

Mokulele’s service between Kahului and Hilo will not be terminated, but is being suspended, the airline said. The last day of work for Mokulele’s six employees in Hilo is July 31. However, Mokulele said it has open jobs at all of its stations in Hawaii and at its Southern Airways stations on the mainland if employees want to relocate.