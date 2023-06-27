comscore Kokua Line: Can tourists use ‘Our Care, Our Choice’ law? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Can tourists use ‘Our Care, Our Choice’ law?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.

Question: Does the expansion of Hawaii’s medical-­aid­-in-dying law make it possible for visitors to rely on this law, which assists the terminally ill who don’t want to prolong their suffering? Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Hawaii State Federal Credit Union

Scroll Up