comscore Tech View: Startup pitch contest aims to uplift more local entrepreneurs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Tech View: Startup pitch contest aims to uplift more local entrepreneurs

  • By Ryan Ozawa
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.

If you ask a bunch of local people what kind of business they’d start if they had the funds, you’re likely to hear about a bunch of restaurant and cafe concepts, clothing or craft stores, more than a few boba tea shops and maybe a tour or transportation company or two. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Hawaii State Federal Credit Union

Scroll Up