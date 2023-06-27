comscore Clyde Aikau hospitalized in Vegas after heart surgery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Clyde Aikau hospitalized in Vegas after heart surgery

  • By Mindy Pennybacker Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 1:15 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2017 Waterman Clyde Aikau, brother of Eddie Aikau, is hospitalized in Las Vegas after undergoing emergency open-heart surgery.

Renowned big-wave surfer and Waikiki beachboy Clyde Aikau, 73, a younger brother of the late, legendary waterman Eddie Aikau, has been hospitalized in Las Vegas following emergency heart surgery, according to his family’s statement on their GoFundMe page. Read more

