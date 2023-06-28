comscore Honolulu liquor enforcement a mess, report finds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu liquor enforcement a mess, report finds

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:55 p.m.

Low morale and a reportedly understaffed enforcement arm of the Honolulu Liquor Commission has led to “inconsistent and inefficient enforcement patterns” on Oahu, according to an internal review released Tuesday. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Four Seasons Resort Lanai and REHAB Hospital of the Pacific

Scroll Up