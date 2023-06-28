State champion wrestler Labuanan sets gold standard

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Years of training on the Valley Isle have Mikah Labuanan in the national spotlight.

The Kamehameha-Maui incoming junior was named Most Outstanding Wrestler in the freestyle division at the USA Wrestling Western States Championships over the weekend in Farmington, Utah. Labuanan was the 2022 HHSAA state champion at 126 pounds, then followed that with the 132-pound state title in February.

That puts him in the right trajectory for a rare grand slam. His success has not been limited to the islands, however. In addition to winning the freestyle 138 weight class at Western States, Labuanan also won the Greco and folkstyle divisions. It is his third triple crown at Western States.

“Everything fuels me, whether it’s hate or love. When it’s crunch time, I use anything that can motivate me. The people who support me, and the people who pray for my downfall,” Labuanan said. “On the mat, it’s you and that person, a combat sport. Whoever works harder will win. You can see whoever trained harder.”

His journey to the USA Wrestling Nationals will be his first. The event begins on July 14 and concludes on July 22.

Last weekend’s adventure, with father and KS-Maui coach Michael Labuanan at his side, wrapped up with an 18-2 overall record. High school wrestling in the U.S. is folkstyle, but like many champions, Mikah Labuanan, who has a 3.8 grade-point average, is comfortable with any style.

“We’re one of the only countries in the world that does folkstyle. I like all the styles. Greco, you’re not allowed to touch below the hips. Greco is a lot harder than judo,” Labuanan said.

He brought his stash of plaques and medals home on Monday. Preparing for national competition requires a new perspective after each high school season.

“I went back to a lot of things I can work on. Finishing from certain positions, getting stronger in certain positions. I like to learn from watching my videos. Practicing and competing can be really different. I’ll watch video a couple of times on my own, then I’ll watch with my dad,” Labuanan said.

Michael Labuanan grew up playing baseball, then focused on football and wrestling at Maui High School. Mikah is the second of his three children.

“Dad got injured his senior year, but he placed fourth,” Mikah Labuanan said.

Mikah’s affinity for the mat sparked at an early age. He has played soccer and wrestled since he was 8. He’s still on the pitch, playing for the Warriors’ soccer team.

“I’ve gotten more serious about wrestling. I wrestled in this (Western State) tournament since elementary,” he said.

The 132 weight class, Labuanan added, is history.

“I’ve been lifting a lot. There’s no way I can make 132,” he said.

His walk-around weight is 145, and cutting to 138 isn’t hard.

“I wake up, lift, then it’s wrestling practice. Then I go to the beach. I like to bodyboard with my friends at Big Beach (in Kihei). I come home, and we practice again or I have another lift,” Labuanan said.

Practice is sometimes in the family garage. His father coaches, and so does Kamehameha-Maui assistant coach Giancarlo Crivelli.

“We wrestle sometimes, my other coaches and wrestlers from my school (and) Lahainaluna,” Labuanan said.

He is grateful for an opportunity for that grand slam.

“I’m lucky. My sister plays volleyball. She moved to the mainland her junior year because of COVID. I was going to move, too, but when we knew we were going to have sports (in winter of 2021-22), I decided to stay,” he said.

His dream is to make the U.S. Olympic team.

“That would be really cool,” Labuanan said. “Making an Olympic team would be awesome.”

All the traveling takes a village. Travel is never cheap.

“My mom (Ahlayn) and auntie make pickled mango, li hing gummy bears, banana bread, mango bread. I like banana bread,” Labuanan. said. “My grandma likes to make stuff like clothing and she sells that. Baby clothes, toiletries, blankets.”

While there is a torrent of island student-athletes looking for other opportunities on the continent, Labuanan has no plans to depart.

“I’m going to stay here,” he said.

Michael Labuanan counts his blessings, too.

“After every practice, every tournament, every year, he keeps growing in his wrestling IQ. He’s the type of kid that loves to help others grow in the sport. He is always willing to pass on the knowledge he has to the next generation,” he said. “I am amazed at how committed he is to being the best he can be. He is always trying to better himself in all aspects of life. The younger kids really look up to him and he embraces them with open arms.”