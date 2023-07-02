Las Vegas Advisor: Major League Baseball outlines move to Vegas

The planned timetable for the relocation of Major League Baseball’s Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas has been divulged.

It’s expected that the A’s will play out their contract at the Oakland Coliseum, which expires after the 2025 season, then make the move. But they won’t play in a new stadium on the Strip right away. Rather, they’ll play at Las Vegas Ballpark (where the team’s minor-­league affiliate now plays) for the ’26 and ’27 seasons. The new stadium will debut in 2028.

Tropicana?: Since the new stadium will be built on the site of the Tropicana casino, the timetable for the stadium is dependent in great part on what’s in store there. The owner of the Trop shed some light: “I can’t imagine that we’d be touching the property for two years.” He also floated the idea that the resort could remain open during stadium construction and that a new hotel-casino could be built, which might include a “sports-themed attraction” or “memorabilia museum.”

Third time: Brian Rast won the prestigious Poker Players Championship at the World Series of Poker, defeating Talal Shakerchi in heads-up play to take the $1.3 million first prize. Rast has now won the PPC three times, the second to do so, joining Michael Mizrachi. Participation was down for the $50,000-buy-in event, with 99 players compared to 112 last year.

Question: What’s the lowdown on fireworks for the Fourth of July?

Answer: Unlike New Year’s Eve, the Las Vegas celebration for Independence Day is somewhat muted, but only in the sense that there isn’t a coordinated display from multiple Strip casinos. There’ll still be plenty going on in the sky, with fireworks shows emanating from Caesars Palace, the Plaza, Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch, M Resort and other noncasino entities around town.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.