Letter: Reaction to court ruling ignores Constitution

The reactions of the three Hawaii congressional delegation members to the Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling (“Hawaii leaders blast ruling against affirmative action,” Star Advertiser, June 30), all cite injury to diversity and equity.

None of the three address the reasoning given in justifying the ruling, i.e., references to the words and intent of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution (14th Amendment), namely that all men are created equal and must be treated equally before the law.

Also, none address the injustice to qualified candidates being denied education and working career opportunities because of racial distinctions integral to affirmative action policies.

Rather than ignoring the nation’s founding principles and supporting policies that are racially divisive, delegation members should provide the basis in law for their support of affirmative action, although it is expected to be some fictive interpretation of the amendment.

Thomas Freitas

Hawaii Kai

