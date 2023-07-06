Two men seriously injured in Kalihi machete attack

Two men were seriously injured after being attacked by a machete-wielding “unknown suspect” in Kalihi just after midnight, Honolulu police said today.

“An adult male reported that the suspect used a machete to assault him and take his vehicle,” a Honolulu Police Department report said. “Another adult male also reported being assaulted with a machete by the same suspect. “The suspect is unknown and fled the area.”

Honolulu Emergency Services said paramedics responded to 1475 Linapuni St. at 12:30 a.m. and treated two men, ages 53 and 43. (HPD gave victims’ ages as 54 and 42.)

The older patient had severe lacerations to the head and back, while the younger victim had contusions to his head and a laceration on his arm, EMS said. Both were taken to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

HPD has opened a first-degree robbery investigation in the case and had made no arrests as of early this morning.