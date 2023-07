Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Those new speed "humps" on select thoroughfares have not yet driven down the traffic fatalities on Oahu, which remains higher, at 28 at the midway point in 2023, compared with 24 at this time last year.

Maybe that’s because the site selection for the humps is still narrow. The ones on Pali Highway cut speeding by 50%, according to the state.

With that knowledge in hand, state officials plan to add more — a sensible move, for public safety.