comscore 6 Hawaiian Telcom stations go dark | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

6 Hawaiian Telcom stations go dark

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaiian Telcom said Wednesday it has filed a Federal Communications Commission complaint against Nexstar Media Inc. regarding a failure to extend its retransmission consent agreement during active negotiations, which resulted in five broadcast channels and one cable network going dark and being unavailable for local customers. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Liuone Faagai

Scroll Up