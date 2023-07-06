comscore TSA officer reunited with group of first responders who saved him | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

TSA officer reunited with group of first responders who saved him

  • By Mia Anzalone manzalone@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM TSA officer Mark Gumabon, left, thanked Deputy Sheriff Peter Guerrero on Wednesday for helping save his life.

Hugs, handshakes and tears were in abundance Wednesday afternoon at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport when Mark Gumabon, 57, a Transportation Security Administration officer, was reunited with the first responders and fellow TSA officers who resuscitated him after he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in April. Read more

