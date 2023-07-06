comscore PHOTO: Tanabata wishes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
PHOTO: Tanabata wishes

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
    Tanabata wishes: A visitor attaches a strip of paper with her wish written on it to a bamboo branch at a shop in Tokyo for the Star Festival, or tanabata, which celebrates the meeting of deities Orihime (Vega) and her lover Hikoboshi (Altair), who are separated by the Milky Way and allowed to meet only once a year on July 7.

