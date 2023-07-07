comscore Letter: Fireworks ban small step to fight climate change | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Fireworks ban small step to fight climate change

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Setting off fireworks is one contributing factor to climate change. We beat our heads against the wall in trying to save our planet from unfavorable conditions. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Grabauskas got bonus, but Kahikina got a C-

Scroll Up