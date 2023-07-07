Letter: Fireworks ban small step to fight climate change

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Setting off fireworks is one contributing factor to climate change. We beat our heads against the wall in trying to save our planet from unfavorable conditions.

Bills to stop the burning of fireworks, introduced by state legislators, have failed numerous times. Despite fireworks fatalities, our legislators continue to ignore putting a stop to the setting off of fireworks.

I’ve burned fireworks back in the late ’40s, ’50s and ’60s, but times have changed. Terminate local tradition, I say. Some would be huhu but think of the future for our keiki and their keiki. Now it’s time to think of how we must save our planet from increased greenhouse gas effects, i.e. global warming.

Fireworks are only a small percentage of what contributes to climate change, when compared to industries that burn oil and fossil fuel. Wars and forest fires are contributing factors also. But we’ve got to start somewhere.

John Keala

Waianae

