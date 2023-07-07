Editorial | Letters Letter: Fireworks ban small step to fight climate change Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Setting off fireworks is one contributing factor to climate change. We beat our heads against the wall in trying to save our planet from unfavorable conditions. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Setting off fireworks is one contributing factor to climate change. We beat our heads against the wall in trying to save our planet from unfavorable conditions. Bills to stop the burning of fireworks, introduced by state legislators, have failed numerous times. Despite fireworks fatalities, our legislators continue to ignore putting a stop to the setting off of fireworks. I’ve burned fireworks back in the late ’40s, ’50s and ’60s, but times have changed. Terminate local tradition, I say. Some would be huhu but think of the future for our keiki and their keiki. Now it’s time to think of how we must save our planet from increased greenhouse gas effects, i.e. global warming. Fireworks are only a small percentage of what contributes to climate change, when compared to industries that burn oil and fossil fuel. Wars and forest fires are contributing factors also. But we’ve got to start somewhere. John Keala Waianae EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Grabauskas got bonus, but Kahikina got a C-