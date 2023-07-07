comscore Honolulu City Council trio needed to reject 64% pay raises in writing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu City Council trio needed to reject 64% pay raises in writing

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:07 a.m.

Three Honolulu City Council members had to formally reject their over 64% pay hikes in writing prior to the start of the new fiscal year, which began July 1. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Raquel Guss

Scroll Up