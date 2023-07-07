President’s commission OKs broad set of recommendations

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For the first time, the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders convened for its quarterly meeting outside of Washington, D.C.

The commission’s sixth quarterly meeting on Thursday was held instead at the state Capitol in Honolulu.

It was to ensure that the commission could hear directly from a state where over two-thirds of the state’s population are Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians or Pacific Islanders, according to Krystal Ka‘ai, executive director of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders.

Following an opening protocol with oli, or chants of welcome, Thursday morning, the commission got to work discussing a lengthy list of policy recommendations brought forward by six different subcommittees.

The recommendations covered a broad range of issues, from access to translation services for immigrants and victims of sex trafficking to how to address anti-Asian hate, and health and economic equity, among other issues.

By the end of the day, the commission voted to advance 20 recommendations.

Among some of the highlighted recommendations the commission approved were:

>> That the U.S. Department of Homeland Security streamline and expedite the process for replacing lost I-94 cards, with a turnaround time of less than three weeks to address multiple challenges Compacts of Free Association migrants face in proving they are lawfully in the U.S. Additionally, that fees for COFA migrants applying for replacement I-94 cards be exempted or waived.

>> That U.S. DHS Immigration and Customs Enforcement allocate at least 1% of its budget toward competent translation for detained people. Also, that DHS and ICE require any and all procurements for services involving interaction with immigrants to require competent language translation services.

>> That more accurate data on the impacts of COVID-19 for the AA and NHPI population be collected, with an emphasis on disaggregated data for Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, COFA populations and other marginalized communities.

>> That the U.S. Department of the Interior expand federal programs relevant to Native Hawaiian language support for all educational levels.

>> That the Interior Department start beneficiary consultation on mercantile licensing and provide clarity for intended beneficiaries of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act.

>> That the U.S. Census Bureau include input from relevant Asian American and NHPI community- based organizations when classifying various populations. This is to address that certain populations within the Asian American and NHPI category are racially and ethnically misclassified, which results in a failure to identify disparities and inequities they experience.

>> That the federal government establish a national arts competition and ad campaign to support policies that create belonging while combating hate and discrimination.

The start of the COVID-19 pandemic marked an alarming rise in hate crimes and violence against the Asian American and NHPI community, according to one of the subcommittees.

Since March 2020 there have been more than 11,000 acts of hate reported to a group called Stop AAPI Hate.

Actor and producer Daniel Dae Kim, who sits on the Belonging, Inclusion, Anti-Asian Hate, and Anti-Discrimination Subcommittee, said while some public attention has been focused on this increase of bias incidents, there has been a lack of ongoing focus by high-level federal leaders and influencers. The cycle of violence shows no sign of abating anytime soon.

The recommendations are submitted to the commission co-chairs, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai, for final approval.

Upon approval they are then submitted to President Joe Biden.

Biden authorized the creation of the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders through Executive Order 14031 in May 2021, followed by the appointment of 25 leaders as commissioners.

The commission’s inaugural meeting was held in February 2022, with six subcommittees formed to develop recommendations for the president.

Today the White House Initiative holds an economic summit at the state Capitol to connect small- business owners with federal and local resources. As part of the summit, the advisory commission will host a listening session with community members.