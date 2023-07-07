comscore Rearview Mirror: Kiddie Matinee Clubs provided Saturday morning entertainment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: Kiddie Matinee Clubs provided Saturday morning entertainment

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 p.m.
  • COURTESY CONSOLIDATED THEATERS From the mid-1930s until the early 1960s, many local theaters had Saturday morning matinee shows for kids. Most cost 9 cents and showed cartoons, newsreels and fun movies for youngsters.

    From the mid-1930s until the early 1960s, many local theaters had Saturday morning matinee shows for kids. Most cost 9 cents and showed cartoons, newsreels and fun movies for youngsters.

  • COURTESY LOWELL ANGELL COLLECTION Hilo’s Palace Theater sent a card to each child on their birthday, inviting them to attend the Mickey Mouse Club meeting for free and receive a gift.

    Hilo’s Palace Theater sent a card to each child on their birthday, inviting them to attend the Mickey Mouse Club meeting for free and receive a gift.

Laurence Wiig, who says he’s now 81 and living in Oregon, suggested I write about the Saturday Kiddie Matinee Movie Clubs that many Hawaii theaters had in the mid-1930s to early 1960s. Read more

