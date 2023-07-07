Rearview Mirror: Kiddie Matinee Clubs provided Saturday morning entertainment
- By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
Updated 11:16 p.m.
COURTESY CONSOLIDATED THEATERS
From the mid-1930s until the early 1960s, many local theaters had Saturday morning matinee shows for kids. Most cost 9 cents and showed cartoons, newsreels and fun movies for youngsters.
-
COURTESY LOWELL ANGELL COLLECTION
Hilo’s Palace Theater sent a card to each child on their birthday, inviting them to attend the Mickey Mouse Club meeting for free and receive a gift.
