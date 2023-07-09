Signs of Hawaiian Life – July 9, 2023
Hilo resident Russell Arikawa found the Kahiko, Roots of Hawai‘i shop in the Aeon Mall in Osaka, Japan, in November. Photo by Carol Ginoza-Arikawa.
Honolulu residents Michele Velasco and daughter Danica Yamasato discovered some aloha outside a surf shop in Bondi Beach, Australia, in November. Photo by Van Velasco.
Mililani resident Mary Inada stopped by the Hokulia Shave Ice stand in Palm Desert, Calif., in November. Photo by Dan Inada.
