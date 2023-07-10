comscore Letter: Society has problems gun bans won’t solve | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Society has problems gun bans won’t solve

Hawaii has some of the strictest gun laws anywhere. Strict gun laws only affect law-abiding citizens. I’m pretty sure criminals don’t look at a sign and say, “Oh, I can’t bring my gun in here.” Read more

