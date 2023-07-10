Letter: Society has problems gun bans won’t solve

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii has some of the strictest gun laws anywhere. Strict gun laws only affect law-abiding citizens. I’m pretty sure criminals don’t look at a sign and say, “Oh, I can’t bring my gun in here.” Read more

Hawaii has some of the strictest gun laws anywhere. Strict gun laws only affect law-abiding citizens. I’m pretty sure criminals don’t look at a sign and say, “Oh, I can’t bring my gun in here.”

Vermont has one of the highest gun ownership rates in the country and a very low gun violence rate. Point is, gun laws make no difference to gun violence. The problem is not guns. My gun has never jumped up, ran down the street and shot someone that I’m aware of.

We have a society problem, not a gun problem. Kids grow up with only fathers or mothers and have no direction. We all have seen broken families becoming worse over the years.

Let’s find a way to help kids better move into society and strengthen our families.

Jeff Post

Palolo

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter