Stephen Tsai: Here’s an attempt at improving college football

The idea in the 1970s for a Photogray windshield — clear at night, tinted during the day — fizzled because of those pesky trademark rules. Read more

Google and Wikipedia doomed the affordable paperback encyclopedia.

And there was one deal-breaking flaw to the inflatable-hip protector, which would prevent fallen elders from breaking their hips and incurring pneumonia during the ensuing hospital stay. “What if they bounce and hit their head?” a killjoy asked.

Back at the drawing board, here’s an attempt to improve college football:

First, form two 20-school super conferences. Let’s call them the Great and Grand leagues. Their standings will be based on this point system:

>> 2 points for beating a Great or Grand opponent.

>> 1 point for a victory over a non-super FBS team.

>> 0 points for defeating an FCS team.

>> Minus-3 points for losing to an FCS team.

Each conference’s top three point earners receive berths in an eight-team playoff.

A committee will pick the seventh team from the non-super leagues.

And the eighth team, no matter the record, will be drawn in a lottery of all remaining FBS teams.

The formation of two super conferences — already in motion with the Big Ten and Southeastern expansions — would fulfill television networks’ hunger for high-profile, regular-season matchups.

The point system would encourage super teams to lessen the blood sugar in their schedules. Alabama can play host to FCS-member Chattanooga, as it will on Nov. 18, but it would not help the Tides’ candidacy for a playoff berth, especially if it loses.

A team could swing for the fences with an ambitious schedule or, like the cautious craps player who only bets the inside numbers, try to accumulate points against non-super opponents.

Empanelling a committee to pick an at-large team often leads to controversy, which is essential in providing material for talk shows and sports-bar debates.

The lottery would offer fun in a sport that has become, well, un-fun. College football used to be an innovative and entertaining contrast to the NFL. But now it’s about NILs, facility upgrades, the transfer portal and high school juniors who attend pricey camps seeking scholarships instead of blocking tips. The lottery would give hope that any team that meets FBS requirements, no matter how successful — or unsuccessful — has a chance at the big prize.

Of course, it could be argued playoff berths should be awarded on merit. But the proverbial playing field is decidedly tilted toward the programs that operate in certain parts of the country and spend — and earn — the most. There is little fairness when some teams can fly on private planes and hold meetings in suite-like rooms while others, many with more prestigious academic backgrounds, scrape to pay the bills. A lottery team’s title chances might be slim, but at least it will have a chance.

In addition to a playoff, a suggestion would be for the best of the rest to compete in a four-team tournament. But this would not be an off-Broadway-like production, like the NIT to the basketball NCAA Tournament. In an aim-for-the-stars scenario, Elon Musk would be the primary sponsor. To the tournament’s winner, each player and coach would receive a Tesla. (For tax purposes, it could be considered a lease at $1 a year for five years.) The playoffs would offer a trophy and a title; the tournament would offer a cool ride.

The thing is, college football has become too much about business and less about joyous entertainment. Maybe the sport will find ways to return to simpler ways. In the meantime, we’ll look into the inflatable helmet to accompany the inflatable hip protector.