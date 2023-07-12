comscore Letter: Rail, bus routes offer much improved service | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Rail, bus routes offer much improved service

Why is local news so insistent on hurting Skyline instead of helping it? The vast majority of stories last week have focused on dismal ridership numbers. Read more

