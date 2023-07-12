Letter: Rail, bus routes offer much improved service

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Why is local news so insistent on hurting Skyline instead of helping it? The vast majority of stories last week have focused on dismal ridership numbers. However, there is little emphasis on topics that could actually help improve ridership.

Routes A and 46, for example, now offer 10-minute headways, effectively creating a full line of all-day high-frequency transit between Kapolei Commons and the University of Hawaii at Manoa. This is huge improvement over previous service patterns, and yet local news media have barely acknowledged these changes, instead focusing on ways to derail the project at its onset.

It’s an unfortunate shame that we have few informative voices available to help us get the most out of our new $9.8 billion metro system.

Kaulana Gonsalves

Moiliili

