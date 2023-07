Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The COVID-19 pandemic — thought to be behind us, but not gone — exposed a lot of weaknesses in American society, not the least of them a spotty health-care system.

Despite overall improvements, populations saddled with financial and medical needs, including Native Hawaiians and Filipinos, continue to struggle with long-term effects, the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization reports.

The heavy burden of addressing these lingering problems brings new meaning to the term “long COVID.”