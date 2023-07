Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Target will hold a grand opening Sunday at Windward Mall in Kaneohe for its fifth store on Oahu and eighth overall in the state.

The 128,000-square-foot store, which had a soft opening Tuesday, was built on the site previously occupied by Sears, which closed its doors in 2019.

Target said the store will create 300 jobs to increase its total workforce on Oahu to 2,200 employees. The retailer opened its first stores in Hawaii in 2009 in Salt Lake and Kapolei on Oahu and in Kailua-Kona on Hawaii island. It will be the second Target on the Windward side. The other one, in Kailua, opened in 2015. The other Target store on Oahu is in Honolulu next to Ala Moana Center. Other stores in the state are in Hilo, Lihue and Kahului, Maui.

Hours for the Kaneohe location will be 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.

Target said that since 2017 it has invested in pay and benefits that include a $15- to $24-per-hour starting wage range.

Retailers located inside the Kaneohe store are Longs Drugs, which will open Sunday; Ulta Beauty and Starbucks. Target will offer drive-up, order pickup and same-day delivery with Shipt services.

The mall at 46-056 Kamehameha Highway is owned by Kamehameha Schools and managed by JLL, and anchored by Ross Dress for Less and Regal Cinemas, along with more than 110 boutiques and eateries. Another anchor store, Macy’s, closed its doors earlier this year.

“We’re excited to bring the joy of Target to new guests and help them discover a unique shopping experience tailored to the needs of the Windward community,” James Tyacke, store director of the new Kaneohe Target store, said in a statement. “We offer a wide assortment of Target’s top owned and national brands spanning across grocery, adult beverage, back to college and much more.”

Target operates nearly 2,000 Target stores nationwide, and this year plans to open about 20 additional stores.

The retailer said in 2022 it donated over $1.2 million in cash and products to Oahu non­profits, including over 690,000 pounds of food to local food banks. Target said its employees also volunteered more than 2,000 hours in the community.