‘7 Degrees North’ spotlights Micronesian art

COURTESY DOWNTOWN ART CENTER
Traditional “stick” charts are a grid of flat, narrow sticks of various lengths arranged on top of each other. They are used to teach navigation.
COURTESY DOWNTOWN ART CENTER
Eric Lomongo Cano, who was born in Chuuk and now lives on Kauai, creates T-shirts with Micronesian designs. At right is a design featuring the red Micronesian myzomela bird grasping a stick that is part of an ancient courting ritual.