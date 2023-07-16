Hawaii Baseball Report – July 16, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Statistics of players with Hawaii ties in professional baseball through Friday’s games. Players who are on the injured or suspended list and whose stats have not changed since last week are not listed.: Read more

Statistics of players with Hawaii ties in professional baseball through Friday’s games. Players who are on the injured or suspended list and whose stats have not changed since last week are not listed.:

>> The Oakland A’s outrighted Rico Garcia (Saint Louis/Hawaii Pacific) to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday after he cleared waivers, but he elected for free agency and reportedly signed a minor league deal with the Washington Nationals, who assigned him to the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings.

>> The High Class A Bowling Green Hot Rods sent Shane Sasaki (‘Iolani) on a rehab assignment with the Rays’ Florida Complex League team on Thursday.

>> Pitcher Cade Halemanu (Pearl City/UH) was demoted Friday to the Class A Charleston River Dogs from the High Class A Bowling Green Hot Rods.

>> Pitcher Dylan Spain (Saint Louis/UH HIlo) of the Double-A Hartford Yard Goats started a rehab assignment Friday with the Rockies’ rookie league team in Arizona. He pitched a hitless, scoreless inning with one strikeout and one walk.

>> Infielder Ethan Lopez (UH) went 13-for-26 last week for the Rocky Mountain Vibes of the Pioneer League, lifting his batting average 47 points. He had four doubles and a homer among his 13 hits and scored seven runs and drove in nine.

Hawaii Baseball Report – Ju… by Honolulu Star-Advertiser