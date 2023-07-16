Hawaii Baseball Report – July 16, 2023
- By Sjarif Goldstein
Today
- Updated 1:05 a.m.
ASSOCIATED PRESS / FEB. 20
Rico Garcia went to spring training in Mesa, Ariz., with the Oakland Athletics and was called up twice this season. But he recently became a free agent and signed with the Nationals.
