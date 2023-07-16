comscore Hawaii Baseball Report - July 16, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii Baseball Report – July 16, 2023

  • By Sjarif Goldstein
  • Today
  • Updated 1:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / FEB. 20 Rico Garcia went to spring training in Mesa, Ariz., with the Oakland Athletics and was called up twice this season. But he recently became a free agent and signed with the Nationals.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / FEB. 20

    Rico Garcia went to spring training in Mesa, Ariz., with the Oakland Athletics and was called up twice this season. But he recently became a free agent and signed with the Nationals.

Statistics of players with Hawaii ties in professional baseball through Friday’s games. Players who are on the injured or suspended list and whose stats have not changed since last week are not listed.: Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – July 15, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio - July 16, 2023

Scroll Up