OHCRA clubs gear up for championship run

  • By Kyle Galdeira Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.
  Lanikai Canoe Club paddlers made a turn on its way to winning the Women Junior race during the Lukela "John D." Kaupiko Regatta on Sunday at Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Lanikai Canoe Club paddlers made a turn on its way to winning the Women Junior race during the Lukela “John D.” Kaupiko Regatta on Sunday at Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

  Hui Nalu's women's 70 crew remained undefeated this season with a victory at the Lukela "John D." Kaupiko Regatta held Sunday in Kaneohe Bay. The winning crew included Christie Gibson, left, Lesley Ilitzky, Lita Blankenfeld, Lurline McGregor, Dayna Owskey and Mary Fern.

    KYLE GALDEIRA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hui Nalu’s women’s 70 crew remained undefeated this season with a victory at the Lukela “John D.” Kaupiko Regatta held Sunday in Kaneohe Bay. The winning crew included Christie Gibson, left, Lesley Ilitzky, Lita Blankenfeld, Lurline McGregor, Dayna Owskey and Mary Fern.

  Hui Nalu Canoe Club's Men's Novice A crew won its event in the Lukela "John D." Kaupiko Regatta on Sunday at Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hui Nalu Canoe Club’s Men’s Novice A crew won its event in the Lukela “John D.” Kaupiko Regatta on Sunday at Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

When seasoned Hui Nalu Canoe Club paddler Christie Gibson explains that her women’s masters 70 crew has developed continuity and a competitive bond over the years, it’s quite the understatement. Read more

