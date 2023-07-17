OHCRA clubs gear up for championship run

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lanikai Canoe Club paddlers made a turn on its way to winning the Women Junior race during the Lukela “John D.” Kaupiko Regatta on Sunday at Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawaii.
KYLE GALDEIRA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Hui Nalu’s women’s 70 crew remained undefeated this season with a victory at the Lukela “John D.” Kaupiko Regatta held Sunday in Kaneohe Bay. The winning crew included Christie Gibson, left, Lesley Ilitzky, Lita Blankenfeld, Lurline McGregor, Dayna Owskey and Mary Fern.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hui Nalu Canoe Club’s Men’s Novice A crew won its event in the Lukela “John D.” Kaupiko Regatta on Sunday at Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawaii.