OHCRA clubs gear up for championship run

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When seasoned Hui Nalu Canoe Club paddler Christie Gibson explains that her women’s masters 70 crew has developed continuity and a competitive bond over the years, it’s quite the understatement. Read more

When seasoned Hui Nalu Canoe Club paddler Christie Gibson explains that her women’s masters 70 crew has developed continuity and a competitive bond over the years, it’s quite the understatement.

Moments after her crew notched another victory in the 1⁄2-mile race at the Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association’s Lukela “John D.” Kaupiko Regatta hosted by 116-year-old Hui Nalu on Sunday in the waters of Kaneohe Bay fronting Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Gibson was quick to point out that, “I’ve been paddling with these women since I was 16 years old, and they’re my pals for a lifetime.”

Joining Gibson in Hui Nalu’s winning canoe, which crossed the finish line in 4 minutes, 56.43 seconds and topped Kailua (5:03.25) by nearly eight seconds, were Lita Blankenfeld, Mary Fern, Lesley Ilitzky, Lurline McGregor and Dayna Owskey.

“This is the most sensational venue you could imagine, we just love this place,” Gibson said. “Some of us had family homes right here along this beach (before it became a military base), so to come back here and paddle again is very special.”

Four-time defending OHCRA champion and three-time reigning state champion Lanikai racked up 240 points and collected a regatta-high 23 victories to best Hui Nalu (167 points), Keahiakahoe (108 points), Kailua (103 points) and Outrigger (45 points) for the AAA division (31-46 crews entered) and overall titles.

Leeward Kai (64 points) claimed the AA division (16-30 crews entered), which also included Healani (47 points) and Waikiki Surf Club (14 points).

Hui Lanakila (36 points) took home the A division (1-15 crews entered) hardware ahead of New Hope (23 points), Kai Oni (21 points) and Koa Kai (14 points) Canoe Clubs.

The regatta is named for the experienced waterman who coached Hui Nalu beginning in the 1930s. Kaupiko earned the nickname “John D.” from Waikiki Beach Boys who compared him to John D. Rockefeller as he was always well dressed and drove a nice car.

The Kaupiko Regatta is a popular windward side event as paddlers raced along a course running parallel to a pier used for offloading jet fuel and an active runway used by military aircraft.

The waters of Kaneohe Bay are protected by Mokapu Peninsula and allow for uniform conditions across all lanes of the race course, which is regarded by many paddlers as one of the fairest in the state. Conversely, sites like Keehi Lagoon tend to favor crews in inside lanes, which are protected from oncoming winds by a jetty.

“We’ve been shuffling things around, and when we move fast, it’s been faster than last year so hopefully we can continue that,” said Lanikai steersman Karel Tresnak Jr., who helped his club notch a dominant victory and remain undefeated in the men’s senior (11⁄2 miles) race. “There’s still a long way to go, but when it runs well, it’s pretty nice. It’s great to be here on the base. Everybody really likes this regatta, and when you want to jump in the water you can, unlike at Keehi Lagoon.”

Matt Crowley, Nick Foti, Paie Moehau, Raven Pokini and Igor Sobreira paddled with Tresnak Jr. in the marquee senior men’s race as Lanikai finished in a blistering mark of 11:07.45 and bested Hui Nalu (11:39.50) and Healani (11:49.68).

More than 3,000 competitors ranging in age from 12-and-under to 70-and-above represented OHCRA’s 18 member clubs in 46 races, 44 of which counted for points, spanning a 1⁄4 mile to 11⁄2 miles. Winning crews earned seven points toward the team standings, while second-, third-, fourth-, fifth- and sixth-place finishers were awarded five, four, three, two and one points.

Lanikai has won all five of OHCRA’s official regattas this summer and has the pieces in place to secure an undefeated campaign as squads return to action on Sunday at Keehi Lagoon for the OHCRA Championships.

“In my speech to the club this morning, I told them that everybody here got us to this point; we’ve reached the hill, now we need to finish the climb to the top,” said Lanikai coach and veteran paddler Scott Freitas. “Getting to the top of the hill, the goal of winning another state championship, we’re on that ascent, while trying to maintain the momentum.”

Na ‘Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a wraps up its season on Saturday with its championship regatta at Keehi Lagoon. The top four crews from each OHCRA event earn automatic berths in the Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association State Championship regatta scheduled for Aug. 5 at Hilo Bay, while the top three Hui Wa‘a crews in each event qualify for states.