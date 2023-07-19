Calvin passes Big Island with no major damage

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.

Tropical Storm Calvin came and went without causing any significant damage, Gov. Josh Green and Hawaii island Mayor Mitch Roth said at a news conference today.

“I am pleased to report that there were no significant incidents reported, only minor flooding in typically flood-prone areas,” Roth said, speaking from the Big Island.

There were reports of fallen tree branches and heavy winds in some areas, Roth said. “But no major damages have been reported.”

Despite the non-event, Green said the extensive preparations for Calvin were worthwhile because the busier part of the hurricane season is yet to arrive.

“It’s nice to have a dry run,” he said, “Though it was a bit damp in many parts of the Big Island, it proved to be pretty dry for us statewide.”

National Weather Service warning coordination meteorologist John Bravender said that while Calvin is now a post-tropical cyclone, a wind advisory and flood watch remain in effect for the state.

“Conditions are improving but we could still see wind gusts, tree branches down and heavy rains,” he said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Gov. Josh Green held a press conference at the state Capitol today to discuss the state’s coordinated response to post-tropical cyclone Calvin.

Speakers included Major General Kenneth Hara, Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency Administrator James Barros and NOAA Warning Coordination Meteorologist John Bravender.

