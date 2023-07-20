comscore Japanese orphans receive warm welcome | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Japanese orphans receive warm welcome

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Four orphan children from the Holy Family Home in Osaka, Japan, arrived in Honolulu on Thursday for a two-week stay in Hawaii hosted by the 27th Infantry Division Wolfhounds and Peace Bridge. Deputy-Consul General Mikio Izawa, left, shook hands with Riku Nagamune, 13, after a welcoming ceremony held at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The youth from Osaka are, front to back, Motohisa Takagi, 13; Nagamune; Himeno Eirai, 12; and Riona Matano, 12.

Four children from the Holy Family Home orphanage in Osaka, Japan, were welcomed to Honolulu on Thursday with dozens of lei placed on their shoulders by soldiers of the 27th Infantry Regiment Wolfhounds. Read more

