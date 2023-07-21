comscore 6 Hawaiian Telcom channels back on the air | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

6 Hawaiian Telcom channels back on the air

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:23 p.m.

Six channels carried by Hawaiian Telcom were back on the air Thursday after the company reached an agreement with Nexstar Media Inc. to restore KHON2 (Fox), KHII (MyNetwork), News­Nation and other networks to the lineup. Read more

