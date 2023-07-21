Japanese orphans receive warm welcome

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Four orphan children from the Holy Family Home in Osaka, Japan, arrived in Honolulu on Thursday for a two-week stay in Hawaii hosted by the 27th Infantry Division Wolfhounds and Peace Bridge. Deputy-Consul General Mikio Izawa, left, shook hands with Riku Nagamune, 13, after a welcoming ceremony held at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The youth from Osaka are, front to back, Motohisa Takagi, 13; Nagamune; Himeno Eirai, 12; and Riona Matano, 12.