Hawaii Baseball Report

Statistics of players with Hawaii ties in professional baseball through Friday’s games. Players who are on the injured or suspended list and whose stats have not changed since last week are not listed.:

MAJOR LEAGUE

Player (Hawaii connection), Team), League AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI AVG.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Mid-Pacific), New York, American 204 29 51 7 1 5 24 .250

Kolten Wong (Kamehameha-Hawaii/UH), Seattle, American 172 17 27 6 0 1 15 .157

Pitcher (Hawaii connection), Team, League G IP H ER BB K W-L ERA

Kirby Yates (Kauai), Atlanta, National 37 371⁄3 25 14 21 52 4-0 3.38

CLASS AAA

Player (Hawaii connection), Team (franchise) AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI AVG.

David Freitas (Hawaii), Oklahoma City (Dodgers) 63 11 20 4 0 2 15 .317

Kean Wong (Waiakea), Charlotte (White Sox) 132 25 37 5 0 5 27 .280

Josh Rojas (UH), Reno, Pacific Coast (Diamondbacks) 29 6 6 0 0 1 4 .207

Pitcher (Hawaii connection), Team (franchise) G IP H ER BB K W-L ERA

Rico Garcia (Saint Louis/HPU), Rochester (Washington) 24 272⁄3 18 9 21 36 2-1 2.93

Joey Cantillo (Kailua), Columbus (Guardians) 10 441⁄3 41 27 29 53 2-2 5.48

Cade Smith (Hawaii), Columbus (Guardians) 10 141⁄3 16 9 8 19 2-0 5.65

Kyle Dowdy (UH), Norfolk (Orioles) 24 41 48 26 28 47 7-2 5.71

CLASS AA

Player (Hawaii connection), Team (franchise) AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI AVG.

Wyatt Young (Mid-Pacific), Binghamton (Mets) 290 40 63 8 1 2 18 .217

Pitcher (Hawaii connection), Team (franchise) G IP H ER BB K W-L ERA

Edgar Barclay (St. Joseph), Somerset (Yankees) 10 30 23 4 10 45 3-1 1.20

Dylan Spain (Saint Louis/UH Hilo), Hartford (Rockies) 15 231⁄3 27 15 9 26 2-2 5.79

Trayson Kubo (Leilehua), Midland (A’s) 14 142⁄3 17 15 15 17 0-2 9.20

HIGH CLASS A

Player (Hawaii connection), Team (franchise) AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI AVG.

Shane Sasaki (‘Iolani), Bowling Green (Rays) 104 23 29 5 0 2 6 .279

Kala‘i Rosario (Waiakea), Cedar Rapids (Twins) 300 50 81 18 2 13 57 .270

Kekai Rios (Kamehameha/UH), Vancouver (Blue Jays) 42 7 11 2 0 2 9 .262

Kobe Kato (Aiea), Asheville (Astros) 167 21 33 9 0 1 21 .198

Pitcher (Hawaii connection), Team (franchise) G IP H ER BB K W-L ERA

Carter Loewen (UH), Fort Wayne (Padres) 5 6 9 4 6 10 1-0 6.00

Aaron Davenport (Hawaii), Lake County (Guardians) 16 691⁄3 65 49 50 54 2-7 6.36

CLASS A

Pitcher (Hawaii connection), Team (franchise) G IP H ER BB K W-L ERA

Blaze Pontes (Kamehameha/UH), Stockton (A’s) 28 462⁄3 53 19 16 43 0-4 3.66

Cade Halemanu (Pearl City/UH), Charleston (Rays) 11 252⁄3 25 12 10 25 2-4 4.21

Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa (Baldwin), Down East (Rangers) 2 1 3 5 2 3 0-1 45.00

Rookie

Pitcher (Hawaii connection), Team (franchise) G IP H ER BB K W-L ERA

Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa (Baldwin), ACL Rangers (Rangers) 4 62⁄3 5 1 0 5 1-0 1.35

Partner Leagues

Player (Hawaii connection), Team, League AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI AVG.

Logan Williams (Punahou), Ogden, Pioneer 145 36 51 16 0 10 47 .352

Ethan Lopez (UH), Rocky Mountain, Pioneer 110 33 38 8 1 4 25 .346

Matt Wong (Saint Louis/UH), Grand Junction, Pioneer 101 25 34 7 0 3 21 .337

Alex Baeza (UH), Boise, Pioneer 173 34 54 10 1 7 46 .312

Kole Kaler (UH), Boise, Pioneer 195 42 55 12 1 3 34 .282

Micah Yonamine (‘Iolani), Windy City, Frontier 220 30 60 11 1 5 21 .273

Pitcher (Hawaii connection), Team (franchise), League G IP H ER BB K W-L ERA

Ryley Widell (King Kekaulike), Boise, Pioneer 8 422⁄3 46 19 18 45 4-2 4.01

Ian Kahaloa (Campbell), Southern Maryland, Atlantic 14 87 69 39 29 75 5-5 4.03

Neil Uskali (UH), Southern Maryland, Atlantic 12 622⁄3 74 46 28 39 4-4 6.61

>> After signing pitcher Rico Garcia (Saint Louis/Hawaii Pacific) to a minor league deal on July 15, the Washington Nationals called him up Wednesday after he made two scoreless appearances with the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings. “Everything kind of happened so quickly,” Garcia told the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network. “I’m just grateful for the opportunity to be here.” Asked to describe himself as a pitcher, Garcia responded: “Bulldog. That’s a word I like to use. Just kind of always been the short guy on a pitching staff, so I had to try to do something to stand out. The results may not have always been there, but the mindset is what keeps me going.”

>> The Reno Aces activated infielder Josh Rojas (UH) Saturday after a short rehab assignment with the Diamondbacks’ Arizona Complex League team.

>> The Hartford Yard Goats activated pitcher Dylan Spain (Saint Louis/UH Hilo) on Wednesday.

>> The High Class A Bowling Green Hot Rods activated outfielder Shane Sasaki (‘Iolani) on Wednesday.

>> Pitcher Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa (Baldwin) was promoted on July 14 to the Class A Down East Wood Ducks from the Rangers’ Arizona Complex League team.

>> Among 2023 draft picks, Hilo alumnus Devin Saltiban has signed with the Phillies, Kamehemeha graduate Kelena Sauer (drafted out of San Diego State) signed with the Blue Jays, and former UH standout Harry Gustin agreed to terms with the Padres. None of them has officially been assigned to a minor league squad yet.

