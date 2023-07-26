comscore Hawaii school bus driver shortage interrupts service | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii school bus driver shortage interrupts service

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.

A worsening shortage of school bus drivers is leading to the partial or complete suspension of bus services at 14 public schools on Oahu and Kauai for the new school year, adding to transportation woes already long plaguing public schools on Hawaii island and Maui. Read more

Previous Story
Search for answers continues in deaths of 2 divers on Oahu
Next Story
Gov. Green’s emergency order is under scrutiny

Scroll Up