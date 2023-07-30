comscore Council chair pressured to rescind costly condo fire sprinkler law | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Council chair pressured to rescind costly condo fire sprinkler law

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com and Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JUNE 23 Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters did not respond to Honolulu Star-Advertiser requests for further comment.

Condominium associations are lobbying Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters to repeal a law that requires high-rise condos to install costly fire sprinkler systems, prompting Waters to seek input from the Waikiki Neighborhood Board. Read more

