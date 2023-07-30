comscore Long COVID study examining lungs seeks Hawaii participants | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Long COVID study examining lungs seeks Hawaii participants

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.
  • COURTESY QUEEN’S MEDICAL CENTER Dr. Devendra Gehan

    COURTESY QUEEN’S MEDICAL CENTER

    Dr. Devendra Gehan

A pulmonologist at The Queen’s University Medical Group has embarked on a study examining factors responsible for long COVID-19 in Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
National Guard members, reservists prepare for Red Hill defueling
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: June 12 – June 16, 2023

Scroll Up