Talk about good alignment, or just having a good bug in one’s ear. On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced a new $85 million competitive Pathways to Removing Obstacles Housing program, funds to be tapped by communities moving to cut regulatory red tape that impedes building of affordable housing. Gov. Josh Green’s July 17 emergency proclamation on housing surely would qualify.

The state says it will apply for the program, which offers grants of $1 million to $10 million toward affordable- housing production. Go get ’em, Hawaii.