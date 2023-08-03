Still a Category 3 hurricane, Dora weakens slightly

Hurricane Dora weakened slightly overnight in the East Pacific but will not be a threat to land, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Still a Category 3 hurricane, Dora clocked in with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph and was located 2,325 miles east-southeast of Hilo at 5 a.m. today. Dora is moving west at 18 mph, and this general motion at a similar forward speed is expected to continue for the next few days.

Dora has likely peaked in intensity and should continue weakening over the next few days, according to weather officials. More gradual weakening is expected thereafter as Dora passes over slightly cooler waters.

Forecasters said Dora will weaken back to a Category 1 storm by Sunday when it is expected to cross into the Central Pacific, still far from Hawaii.

Longer-range computer models show Dora passing hundreds of miles south of Hawaii late next week.