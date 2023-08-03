Letter: Sue Navy for harm caused by fuel spill

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Recent reports have exposed the malfeasance and incompetence of Navy officers responsible for the November 2021 fuel spill debacle.

It also uncovered the courage and determination of Lt. Cmdr. Shannon Bencs, who warned superiors of the dangerous state of disrepair of the tanks and was undermined and punished for trying to prevent the avoidable catastrophe that predictably happened.

The officers responsible must be held accountable and punished. Bencs should be promoted.

The Navy should be sued by the state and county for all past and future damages resulting from its deliberate harm to Hawaii.

Finally, was Adm. John Wade aware of this malfeasance and cover-up and why wasn’t he transparent, as he promised?

Francis M. Nakamoto

Moanalua Valley

