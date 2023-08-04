City installs lifeguard tower at Elecric Beach

A new lifeguard tower is now stationed at Kahe Point Beach Park, known to most as Electric Beach, in Waianae.

The City and County of Honolulu installed “Tower 40” on Thursday, and it will be staffed from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. City officials said it is the first beach to get a lifeguard tower in 11 years.

Already, lifeguards rescued two people Thursday afternoon who got into trouble in waters off shore.

Electric Beach has grown in popularity among visitors and residents alike, and the local neighborhood board had rallied for a permanent lifeguard tower there due to growing safety concerns over the years.

A California man recently drowned while snorkeling there during his honeymoon. Many others have gotten into trouble while snorkeling or swimming in waters there over the years, according to the community.

The lifeguard tower was purchased with the help of $125,000 added to the city budget by City Councilmember Andria Tupola, who said she was grateful for the much-needed lifeguard stand and that she prayed more ocean safety presence will help save lives.

In coming weeks, Ocean Safety plans to replace four older towers on Oahu with the new model installed at Kahe Point Beach Park. The city also plans to order six additional towers later this year.

“Our lifeguards provide a watchful eye over the shorelines across Oahu, and they are some of the best watermen and women in the world,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi in a news release. “We are thrilled to be able to expand their ability to keep beachgoers safe to a new location on the Waianae Coast. Anyone who takes to the water at Electric Beach can now do so with the same extra layer of security that our outstanding lifeguards provide at many other beaches across the island.”