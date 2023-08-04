Maui airport briefly closes due to brush fire

Five Maui-bound airplanes had to be diverted to Honolulu earlier today after smoke from a nearby brush fire briefly closed Kahului Airport, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The agency said the closure lasted about 30 minutes shortly before noon today and was directed by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Kahului Airport is now fully open, DOT said.
