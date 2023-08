Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

You absolutely have to love the impartiality of the Star-Advertiser, wink-wink. Read more

You absolutely have to love the impartiality of the Star-Advertiser, wink-wink.

On Monday, Hunter Biden’s former business partner provided testimony in front of Congress that directly contradicted President Joe Biden on what he knew regarding some less-than- savory business deals involving his son. Whether you believe it or not, pretty big news, right?

Apparently not for the Star-Advertiser editors. They devoted exactly zero words in Tuesday’s newspaper to the story. Yet on Page 3 were two more articles about Donald Trump’s ongoing legal issues (“Manager attends hearing in Trump documents case,” “Attempt to derail Georgia election inquiry is rejected,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 1).

I’m absolutely no supporter of Trump but, “C’mon, man.” Try to be slightly balanced and objective with your coverage once in awhile. You owe your readers that much.

Richard Gerber

Kapolei