2 Hawaii Cal Ripken 12U teams win World Series openers

Hawaii Kai Fear 808 and OBRL New Era got off to solid starts Friday at the Cal Ripken 12U Major/70 World Series in Branson, Mo.

Hawaii Kai Fear 808 pounded Twin Falls, Idaho, 15-0 in three innings, while OBRL New Era toppled host Branson, Mo., 5-2.

Hawaii Kai Fear 808’s Keona Barraza allowed one hit with eight strikeouts and also batted 2-for-3 with a double, triple, three runs and five RBIs. Hunter Tam went 3-for-3 with a double, three runs and four RBIs, Jayce Braun was 3-for-3 with a double and Emmric Alapa drove in two runs.

Hawaii Kai Fear 808 will face Denver today at 6:30 a.m.

OBRL New Era’s Bryce Kedro pitched five solid innings and his team scored all of its runs in the fourth inning. Kedro allowed two runs and five hits with no walks and three strikeouts, and KobeJames Kealoha pitched the sixth for the save.

In the OBRL New Era fourth, Talon Pa‘ahao had an RBI double, Desten Napierala had a three-run single and Tanner Ogata had a run-scoring ground out.

OBRL New Era will play Chicago today at 4 a.m.

CAL RIPKEN 12U MAJOR/70

WORLD SERIES

At Branson, Mo.

OBRL New Era 5, Branson, Missouri 2

Branson, Mo. 002 000 — 2 6 1

OBRL New Era 000 50x — 5 2 0

W—Bryce Kedro. L—Brock Jensen. S—KobeJames Kealoha.

Leading hitters—Branson: Jensen 2-3, 2b; Ethan Johnson 2-2, 2 RBIs. OBRL New Era: Desten Napierala 3 RBIs; Talon Pa‘ahao 2b.

Hawaii Kai Fear 808 15, Twin Falls, Idaho 0, 3 inn.

Twin Falls, Idaho 000 — 0 1 2

Hawaii Kai Fear 808 447 — 15 13 1

W—Keona Barraza. L—Colton Taylor.