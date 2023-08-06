comscore Paula Fuga embraces evolution, shaped by dreams and life lessons | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Paula Fuga embraces evolution, shaped by dreams and life lessons

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.
  • COURTESY TARA SHAY Paula Fuga is set to perform in Alaska for the first time in September.

  • COURTESY TARA SHAY Paula Fuga’s evolution continues this week in Waikiki with shows on Saturday and Aug. 13 at the Blue Note Hawaii.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2022 Paula Fuga performed at the 45th Annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards in July 2022.

‘Growing” is a great title for a record album or a concert tour, but for Paula Fuga it’s a way of life. Growing is what she is doing, personally and professionally, as an entertainer, recording artist and Polynesian businesswoman. Read more

