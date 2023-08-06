Paula Fuga embraces evolution, shaped by dreams and life lessons

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

‘Growing” is a great title for a record album or a concert tour, but for Paula Fuga it’s a way of life. Growing is what she is doing, personally and professionally, as an entertainer, recording artist and Polynesian businesswoman. Read more

‘Growing” is a great title for a record album or a concert tour, but for Paula Fuga it’s a way of life. Growing is what she is doing, personally and professionally, as an entertainer, recording artist and Polynesian businesswoman.

“I’m growing. I’m learning. I am learning from my mistakes and making better decisions. It’s just a beautiful period of time,” Fuga said during a light breakfast of fruit slices and toast at the ‘Alohilani Resort in Waikiki.

“I experienced exponential growth last year with all the things that I was a part of. Opening for Jack Johnson at the Waikiki Shell in that slot right before him instead of the first slot of the day, that was big growth for me. To play at Maui Arts & Cultural Center and headline the MACC. … That was a huge period of growth for me as well. I know now that I can do anything. If I want to play at any venue, I can book that venue and plan my own concert there, and I love that feeling. I love having this feeling of empowerment.”

Fuga’s evolution continues this week in Waikiki with shows on Saturday and Aug. 13 at the Blue Note Hawaii. In September, she departs on her “Aurora Tour” with her band — Brad Watanabe (bass) and Ethan Capone (keyboards). They’ll play one night at Global Roots Sonoma at Rohnert Park, Calif., followed by three shows in Alaska. Fuga had visited Alaska before, but this will be the first time she’ll perform there.

“I was supposed to go and visit the native community in Alaska, and because of the pandemic it got canceled, so this is sort of like a makeup trip, and I’m just really excited. I haven’t been there for many years, and it’s always so nice to connect with a native community and share (cultures).”

She’s also working on her first movie.

“I had this movie in my head for 20-something years. And in 2021, I said, ‘Hey, this is the year I put this movie in writing.’ I found a writing partner who helped me do research, helped me gather my thoughts, created bullets of my timeline and my story.” Fuga realized when the script was finished that she didn’t know anything about filmmaking, so she assembled a team of people who did: Hawaii film industry veterans Gerard Elmore, Christopher Kahunahana and Mitchel Merrick.

“The story (of the movie) is pretty amazing,” Elmore said. “We were doing a commercial with Paula for Subaru, and we invited her to the (Honolulu International) film festival to see some of ’Ohina shorts that were happening there. She saw two of them, and then we talked story two days later and she said she was inspired to make her own film.”

“We assembled a team and we assembled the budget. … and it’s from dream to action in two years, (which is) really quickly.”

“If you know her long enough, she talks about magic,” Elmore added. “She’s magic, and if she can think it and dream it, it will happen.”

Another key to Fuga’s long-term growth is her ability to reflect on what’s important, and act accordingly. Her debut album, “Lilikoi,” was a finalist in several categories at the 2007 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards, and she was surprised and disappointed when the producers of the show did not invite her to perform.

She set the disappointment aside and focused instead on her gratitude for her supporters, making lei for the 20 people who bought tickets to the show. (Incidentally, she won a Hoku for most promising artist that night.)

In any setting and situation, Fuga adapts gracefully when circumstances require. She didn’t have any “girly-looking shoes” in 2010 when she went to the White House with a group celebrating Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month, so she wore slippers as usual — big slippers.

“(I) never had sandals, I was wearing oversized OluKai slippers because I used to get them big in case I stubbed my toe. I’m a size 11, but I was wearing like a size 12 or 13 slipper, and I actually stepped on Barack Obama’s feet when I went to go hug him. My big slippers stepped on his big foot. He was cool about it. He said, ‘Don’t worry about it.’ ”

Fuga’s natural authenticity doesn’t surprise Native Hawaiian musician Kawika Kahiapo. He said it’s who she is. Speaking as a friend and mentor for almost two decades, Kahiapo described Fuga’s life as “one of triumphs” going all the way back to her childhood.

“She was one of the (homeless) families on the beach in Waimanalo years ago getting arrested. Anyone who knows her backstory knows that she took adversity by the horns and kicked it in the ass,” he said. “Now that she’s getting some prominence, I think her narrative is that she wants to continue to give back.”

Kahiapo said Fuga was one of the first to answer the call for local entertainers to play at Iam Tongi’s American Idol concert at the Turtle Bay Resort in May. Fuga said she “just wanted to make sure (Tongi) had the proper homecoming, because he’s from the North Shore, he’s from Kahuku, and he should have his event in Turtle Bay.”

“After I got involved to help with it, Kawika hit me up and asked me to play. I was like, OK, but I didn’t want any of the spotlight. This is about young Iam, and his success in ‘American Idol,’ and just being an amazing role model for our kids here in the islands. Here, if you have a dream, you can do it, no matter what it is … no matter what you look like, no matter how you start out in life. I love that.”

Multi-instrumentalist ­Tavana said watching Fuga take her music to national audiences made him proud.

“Watching her over the years be able to tour with Jack (Johnson) has been great because obviously a lot of us local kids, we don’t really get a chance to shine in that way. To be able to see her have that opportunity was a really a proud moment, (for me) as a Polynesian man to see a Polynesian woman be able to experience some of that top-shelf performing on that kind of a platform is just so wonderful. It seems that she’s just slowly been going up and up and up and hasn’t really stopped.”

In those fellow musicians, Fuga has powerful allies as she navigates an industry where female entertainers can be judged as much on looks as on their talent.

“There’s a double standard when it comes to men and women in the entertainment industry,” she said. “Men are more accepted when they’re big, when they’re overweight, and it kind of blows my mind. That’s one definite thing I notice.”

Looking forward to the Blue Note this weekend, Fuga plans to have a “confessional” booth set up in the gift shop. Fans can leave private messages for her about their personal concerns and life challenges, topics that can be difficult to share at a public meet-and-greet.

“It’s always a struggle to share time to spend with fans. Sometimes they have to leave right when the show ends, before I come out to meet and greet them,” she said.

But to those who miss such an opportunity, she says, leave your contact information and she will reply.

Looking long term, Fuga is committed to focusing on her health and wellness.

“I want to continue to grow and heal and become the best possible version of myself. I never really did go full throttle and focus on my health and well-being, so this period of my life is, I know how important it is. I want to be mobile for the rest of my life. I want to be healthy, and I want to have a strong body because there’s a lot of things I want to accomplish in life. I’m not done living my life to the fullest.”

—

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

>> Where: Blue Note Hawaii, 2335 Kalakaua Ave.

>> When: 6:30 and 9 p.m., Saturday and Aug. 13

>> Cost: $35-$45

>> Info: bluenotejazz.com/hawaii or 808-777-4890

Aurora Tour

>> Sept. 24, Global Roots Sonoma, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park, Calif.

>> Sept. 26, Sheldon Community Arts Hangar, Talkeetna, Alaska

>> Sept. 29, Discovery Theatre at Alaska Center for Performing Arts, Anchorage, Alaska

>> Oct. 1, Gerald C Wilson Auditorium, Kodiak, Alaska